Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton's fans urge them to get married after their latest message exchange The celebrity couple met on The Voice in 2014 and started dating the following year

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are couple goals, so much so that fans are hoping that they will get married in the very near future. On Monday, Blake was inundated with comments from his followers, urging him to pop the question to his girlfriend. The country singer had shared footage of himself performing at the CMA Fest ahead of ABC's Best of CMA Fest, which he told everyone to tune in to watch. Gwen was one of the first to comment, writing: "Can't wait," which was followed by many proposal requests. "It's about time for Blake to put a ring on Gwen's finger now and make her happy," one wrote, while another commented: "Blake marry Gwen she is the one."

During lockdown, rumours have been circulating that the celebrity couple are planning on getting married, although they are yet to confirm or deny this. Gwen and Blake met on the set of The Voice in 2014, and started dating the following year after splitting up from their respective partners.

Over the past few months, the pair have been isolating at Blake's ranch in Oklahoma, along with Gwen's three sons, Kingston, Zuma and Apollo, who she shares with ex-husband Gavin Rossdale.

While in Oklahoma, they celebrated Blake's birthday with a tropical-themed party, complete with a show-stopping cake shaped as a tractor, which even had figurines of Gwen and the country singer driving it.

Blake has a close relationship with Gwen's three sons and has helped to raise them. On Father's Day, the No Doubt star paid a sweet tribute to her boyfriend, thanking him for all that he has done for her children.

Alongside several photos of Blake with her boys, Gwen wrote: "Happy Father's Day @blakeshelton thank you for helping me raise these boys!! We love you! G, K, Z, A x."

Gwen also opened up about her relationship with Blake during an appearance on TODAY in September, revealing: "I just never thought in my wildest dreams, on paper, a cowboy and a ska-like girl from Anaheim would be hanging out, but it works perfect and we're just having so much fun, and we just feel so blessed to be at this point in our lives. And, I don't know, it is awkward to talk about it, actually, a little bit."

