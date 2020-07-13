Gwen Stefani and Gavin Rossdale's oldest son Kingston delighted fans over the weekend after making a surprise appearance on his dad's Instagram Live. The teenager chatted to the Bush frontman about his weekend, and even gave an insight into his incredibly disciplined diet and exercise routine. Telling his father he had just been working out, the 14-year-old then said: "Today was kind of like a cheat day on my diet, I ate a lot of sweets so I am going to work it all off." Gavin then told his son: "That's okay, you have to live. It's about balance, you're 14 you need to have some fun."

MORE: Katy Perry reveals sweet nickname she's calling her baby daughter - and it's too cute!

Gwen Stefani's son Kingston spoke about his impressive workout routine and diet

During lockdown, Kingston and his younger brothers, Zuma and Apollo, have been isolating with their mum and her boyfriend Blake Shelton in Oklahoma, on the country singer's ranch for the majority of the time. It is believed that they are now back in LA, having been spotted in the city at the beginning of the month.

Gavin had his sons staying with him at the beginning of the lockdown before they went to Oklahoma, and the doting dad opened up about missing them back in April. Talking to Trunk Nation, he said: "I did the first two weeks with them, then they went to Oklahoma. They're on a 10,000 acre ranch. It's okay for now and that is a real big dilemma for parents with split custody. You're more mindful of like, I know who's around me – no one. And I know who's bringing me the corona – no one is.

READ: Kate Hudson's son Bingham celebrates birthday with family party

Gwen and Gavin Rossdale are doting parents to three sons

"But you send your kids out to someone else and they come back to you, and now you're prone to whoever they're with. It's a tricky one for all divorced parents."

He added: "I miss them and they should be back. I haven't had them for ten days, 11 days and that's a long time. Normally I have them every five days. At first it was like, cool, you can be super selfish, play that guitar more. But now, I'm like, I kind of prefer it when they're around, actually."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.