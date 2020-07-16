Strictly's James Jordan says his heart is broken as he reveals his dad has terminal cancer The dancer shared the devastating news alongside the sweetest video of his dad and Ella

James Jordan has been sharing his father's struggles since before COVID-19 hit, and on Thursday he made the heartbreaking revelation that he has been diagnosed with terminal cancer.

Sharing a video of his father playing with baby Ella, who was born in February, he wrote: "This video is the most precious & personal thing I have in my life right now & I'm going to share it with you but with a totally broken heart.

"Over the last 4 months my hero and best mate in the whole world has been in and out of hospital with very ill health. We were told several times that 100% he had had a stroke and that's why they were struggling to control his seizures... but after the 3rd time of being admitted to hospital I knew something was not quite right," he said.

"So after pushing for more tests and the results being sent to Kings College Hospital for other surgeons to look at unfortunately the results came back that it wasn't a stroke after all.

It was what I had dreaded, my dad has a tumour and after having a biopsy it's come back that it's an aggressive cancerous one. The worst kind unfortunately."

James revealed that his heart is broken but is searching for "the best surgeon" to get a second opinion

He continued: "We have been told that it's not advisable to operate because of where the tumour is and wouldn't actually make that much difference even if they could. The end result is, it's terminal."

Speaking about how long doctors expect him to live, he said: "They are saying with chemotherapy and radiotherapy we might be lucky and get a year with him.

As I write this tears are streaming down my face as I'm sure many of you have the same love for your parents."

Pleading with fans to help him find the "best surgeon" in order to get a second opinion, he wrote: "This is honestly the worst time of my life. I'm posting this and writing to you now as I want to get a second opinion on my father, especially because they misdiagnosed him for the first 4 months which doesn't fill us with confidence. So now myself and my family are actually hoping they are wrong this time. I'm looking to find the best surgeon to see my father as I want to know I've done everything possible before I can accept it. If anyone that reads this can advise me and my family on who is supposedly the best in this field I would be eternally grateful. My heart is broken."