Just days after sharing his dad's heartbreaking diagnosis, James Jordan has paid tribute to his dear father. The Strictly star sweetly posted a picture on Instagram of a chalk drawing that read, "I have a hero. I call him dad."

MORE: James and Ola Jordan share worry for baby Ella

His celebrity friends and fans were quick to send messages of support to James, with Keith Duffy writing: "Something we all strive for in life! Just to be the hero for our babies."

Loading the player...

WATCH: James Jordan's dad playing with granddaughter Ella will melt your heart

Jake Quickenden also posted a heart emoji, while other followers shared their sympathy, telling their own stories of loss. "Sending you hugs and keeping you all in my prayers," one fan wrote as another shared: "Your little girl will say this one day about you. Dads and daughters it's a love you'll feel forever xx."

MORE: James and Ola Jordan's 10 cutest photos with baby Ella

James shared this poignant tribute for his father

Last week, James, 42, spoke to HELLO! about how his father Allan's diagnosis has shattered his world. Doctors have told his dad, who James calls his "hero and best mate", that he only has one year to live after they discovered an inoperable brain tumour.

In tears, James said: "We went to the doctors the other day to have the results of the biopsy, and they've given him a year to live. It's as bad as it can be. They're saying it's the strongest grade of tumour. It is in the brain, it affects his speech and his understanding and his movement on his right side so they can't operate on it.

James calls his father his "hero and best mate"

"They're going to put him on radiotherapy and chemotherapy and it's just prolonging it. They said the best case, it'll be a year." His wife Ola Jordan, with whom he shares five-month-old baby Ella, sadly added: "It's been really hard. We haven't got good news."

"I still feel, because they misdiagnosed him, it doesn't give you the greatest confidence so I want a second opinion," James said. "If anyone is out there who can do anything to help, I'd love them to contact me." He added that anyone can get in touch by messaging him directly on Instagram.

Make sure you never miss a story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.