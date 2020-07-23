Ashley Banjo dedicates heart-melting post to his one-year-old niece The star shared the sweet message on Instagram

Dancing on Ice star Ashley Banjo had fans flooding his Instagram feed on Thursday after he dedicated touching post to his niece on her first birthday.

Wishing little Mimi a happy birthday, Ashley wrote: "Ah look how small you were... I can’t believe how much time has passed already! Happy 1st Birthday Mimi, you husky voiced little princess! Your mum and dad made a good one with you."

Fans were seemingly overjoyed by Ashley's touching post, and flocked to the comment section to say so.

"This is the cutest. Happy Birthday Mimi," wrote one. "Aw! She's grown up so fast!" noted a second, with a third sweetly adding: "Happy 1st birthday gorgeous girl hope you have a lovely day."

Ashley shared the post on Instagram

Alongside the lovely message, Ashley shared a photo of himself cradling his brother's daughter when she was just a newborn, and tagged his sibling and sister-in-law in the image.

Needless to say, Ashley's brother Jordan dedicated an equally poignant post to his daughter, writing on Instagram: "MY LITTLE PRINCESS IS 1 TODAY. Happy birthday Mayowa, we love you so much, so proud to be your dad and so happy that I’m able to call you my little girl. We hope you have the best day, love daddy."

Mum Naomi added: "Happy 1st birthday to our beautiful baby girl Mayowa Angel. We hope your day is as magical and special as you are. We love you so much our sassy little pretty princess."

Ashley isn't just a doting uncle, though. The star has two children of his own. The 31-year-old and his wife became parents for the first time after Rose was born in February 2019. In March, the happy couple welcomed their second child, a little boy named Micah.

