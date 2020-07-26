Spencer Matthews shares important message after welcoming baby daughter with Vogue Williams Spencer and Vogue are parents to Theo and their newborn daughter

Spencer Matthews has returned to Instagram four days after welcoming his second child with wife Vogue Williams to share a very important message with his fans.

Sharing a picture of him and Vogue smiling at the camera, presumably taken before they welcomed their daughter earlier this week, Spencer wrote: "Smug again. Early starts with a completely clear head is all I know now. If you had a savage tear-up last night, feel ropey and think you're "never gonna drink again" check out @cleanliquor and thank me later."

MORE: Vogue Williams reveals £140 feature in baby daughter's room - and it's so cosy

Spencer shared the sweetest picture of him and Vogue

The father-of-two added: "On the other hand, if you're absolutely loving your hangover and enjoy being in bed all day, we're probably not for you."

The 31-year-old launched the Clean Liquor Company last year, nearly two years after going sober and according to the star, when consuming 'CleanGin', "You'd need to drink 31 clean gin and tonics to compare a single normal gin and tonic."

Spencer's important message comes just days after he announced the birth of his daughter.

RELATED: Inside Vogue Williams and Spencer Matthews' family home where they're raising their new baby

The couple are yet to reveal their daughter's name

Taking to Instagram, he wrote: "Wow, we officially have CHILDREN!! So much has happened in the last three years. Real positive change, a son and now a daughter."

He continued: "I couldn't be more thankful to my incredible wife @voguewilliams for all that you do for our family, in particular the laborious pregnancies which us men will never fully understand. Thanks also for making me see the light through my rocky relationship with alcohol. My business, which fills me with so much drive and purpose would never have existed without you...

"I have always dreamt of being a great father and because of you that is now achievable. Feel lucky everyday to be married to you." he sweetly concluded his post.