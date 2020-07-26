Kate Garraway reveals 'utterly terrifying' journey as she takes children out for first time since lockdown The Good Morning Britain star's husband remains in hospital

Kate Garraway updated fans on her dramatic Sunday afternoon on Instagram – and they were quick to wish the presenter well. The Good Morning Britain host shared two photos to her account. The first showed her and two police officers standing approximately two metres apart, all wearing face masks and looking concerned.

The second photo showed one of the tires on Kate's car, which looked like it had exploded – how scary! In the photo's caption, the mum-of-two confirmed that it had been a nerve-wracking experience and gave more details on what had happened. She wrote: "Thanks to our amazing saviours Liz & Mark from @kentpoliceuk who rescued me after a full tyre blow out on the motorway!!!

WATCH: Kate Garraway gives update on Derek Draper's condition

"Never had one before - utterly terrifying. Managed to keep control of car but couldn’t get off motorway as no hard shoulder & when the AA said they couldn’t come for an hour, then rang after half an hour to say might still be an hour, had no choice but to call the police. They were so brilliant and got us to safety and we are now on way home in taxi, shaken but safe, tow truck on way to car.

Kate updated her fans on the dramatic turn of events

"It’s first time have taken kids out without Derek too, but we are safe and will update you fully on @gmb with @benshephardofficial tomorrow from 6 am."

The 53-year-old's followers sent their best wishes, commenting: "Oh god, glad you are ok, Kate. You could’ve done without that. At least you are safe xxx," "That sounds scary. So pleased you are all ok," and: "Oh not what you needed! Glad you're all safe though xx."

The brave star has had a lot to cope with over the last few months as her husband Derek Draper was admitted to hospital with COVID-19 back in March and Kate has been looking after their two children Darcey, 14, and Bill, 11, alone ever since.

