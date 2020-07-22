Roman Kemp reveals Kate Garraway's children are having a "tough time"

Kate Garraway's I'm a Celebrity co-star and friend, Roman Kemp, has opened up about the "tough time" the Good Morning Britain star's children are facing following their dad Derek Draper's coronavirus battle.

Speaking to The Mirror, radio host Roman revealed that he had attended Kate's eleven-year-old son Billy's birthday party over the weekend, and said that he and his sister Daisy, 14, are "going through a tough time" as Derek remains in hospital.

WATCH: Kate Garraway gives update on Derek Draper's condition

The 27-year-old explained: "It was really nice and lovely to see her and Bill and Darcey, they're going through a tough time. They've got some great friends and family around them doing their bit, she's doing incredible, she's a superhero."

He added that the situation is one that "no one can ever dream about being in".

It was Billy's birthday at the weekend

"I think that it's a situation that no one can ever dream about being in," continued Roman. "But they're getting through it and they're doing a great job of it. All we can do is be there for her as much as possible."

Both Roman and Myleene Klass helped Kate and her family celebrate over the weekend, with Myleene saying about her friend: "She's incredible. I don't know what it feels like to walk in her shoes, but I do know what it feels like to be a mum, alone and vulnerable, without all the answers."

The star added: "You need your friends and you need heaps of practical support. Keep cheering for her."

Speaking about celebrating her son Apollo's first birthday in August, the singer wrote on Instagram: "Wasn't planning anything big as everything's so up in the air, I don't even know how many people I could have there... then after doing Kate's son's birthday, I've decided to go all out! Even if it's just for a handful of us!"

