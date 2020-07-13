Alex Jones on future plans to expand family with husband Charlie Thomson The One Show presenter is a doting mum to two young sons

The One Show host Alex Jones has revealed she is open to the idea of expanding her family with her husband Charlie Thomson.

The couple, who married in December 2015, are already parents to sons Teddy, three, and one-year-old Kit. In a new interview with The Telegraph's Stella Magazine, Alex confirmed that she won't be having any more children but she would like to adopt.

WATCH: Alex Jones in 60 seconds

"Well, I'd still go for more if I were younger," she shared. "I like the idea of a house that's full to the brim, but we won't have any more children now. If we were in a position to, we've both said that maybe we'd adopt another child."

Last year, Alex spoke openly about her grief following a miscarriage which happened in 2017. Although motherhood has its perks, juggling her two young children with her television career can at times be "overwhelming".

The presenter is a doting mum to two young sons

"Doing it all, I think, is really, really hard," she explained. "All I hope is that it doesn't get harder for women. Because - sometimes, some days - the pressure is pretty unbearable."

"Mum often says to me, 'You know Al, I knew what I was supposed to be in a day. I was supposed to be a mother. You're trying to be a mother in the morning and then be somebody completely professional in the afternoon.'

Alex and Charlie were married on 31 December 2015

"Sometimes, that is tricky, because your mindset doesn't necessarily flip as quickly as you want it to." Despite the challenges, Alex confessed she has been enjoying spending extra time with her loved ones during lockdown. Her husband, an insurance broker, has also been working from home.

Meanwhile, the mother-of-two is currently enjoying a two-week break from her presenting duties, and has travelled to her native Wales with her family. Their reunion has been a long time coming as Alex was recently left in tears after her mum made an appearance on The One Show via video link.

"Oh, Mam! Oh, Mam! It's not going to be very long [until we reunite] what is it, five days? It's been four very long months," said an emotional Alex. "Normally, Mam's very put-together, but this is the first time I've seen her get quite emotional."

