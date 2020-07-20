Alex Jones has appeared to say goodbye to her parents after holidaying in Wales for two weeks. Sharing a gorgeous black-and-white snap with her mother and father as well as husband Charlie Thomson, the One Show presenter reflected on their idyllic staycation in a heartwarming post.

"Very grateful to have had the last two weeks. Maybe the best holiday yet," she wrote in the caption. She also shared some other pictures of her loved ones, including her sons – three-year-old Teddy and one-year-old Kit.

Fans rushed to comment underneath, with one writing: "You deserved it Alex… you have kept the country going during this awful time… you needed to recharge the batteries. I'm glad you had a great time xx." Another remarked: "Glad it went so well. Much deserved from all you gave on One Show."

The staycation was no doubt extra special for the TV star as she was finally reunited with her parents after lockdown restrictions were eased. Earlier this month, Alex was surprised by her mum Mary via video link on The One Show, bursting into tears when she saw her.

The One Show host shared this snap of her parents and husband

"Oh, Mam! Oh, Mam! It's not going to be very long [until we reunite] what is it, five days? It's been four very long months," she said, before adding: "Normally, Mam's very put-together, but this is the first time I've seen her get quite emotional."

Meanwhile, the heartwarming holiday comes shortly after Alex opened up about juggling her two young kids with her television career during lockdown. Admitting that it has at times been "overwhelming," she told The Telegraph's Stella Magazine: "Doing it all, I think, is really, really hard. All I hope is that it doesn't get harder for women. Because - sometimes, some days - the pressure is pretty unbearable."

The presenter spent two weeks in Wales

"Mum often says to me, 'You know Al, I knew what I was supposed to be in a day. I was supposed to be a mother. You're trying to be a mother in the morning and then be somebody completely professional in the afternoon.'

"Sometimes, that is tricky, because your mindset doesn't necessarily flip as quickly as you want it to." Despite the challenges, Alex confessed she has been enjoying spending extra time with her loved ones during lockdown.

