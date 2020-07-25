Alex Jones reveals very messy kitchen in hilarious post The One Show host shared a clip on Instagram

Alex Jones was sorting through her kitchen cabinets on Friday night, and The One Show host ended up making quite a mess!

Taking to Instagram, the mother-of-two wrote: "Dreams of having everything in glass jars and labelled have turned into this nightmare."

MORE: Alex Jones celebrates return to The One Show after emotional family holiday

Alex then panned the camera across her kitchen, revealing that she'd created an unbelievable mess.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Alex Jones makes shocking sleep confession

All manner of cans, bottles and packets of food had been scattered over the island in the star's normally pristine kitchen, and we can imagine that Alex will be tidying up well into Saturday.

MORE: Alex Jones' ultra-flattering M&S denim skirt is such a beauty – and you won't believe the price

Alex revealed the mess on Instagram

MORE: Alex Jones' ultra-flattering M&S denim skirt is such a beauty – and you won't believe the price

The Welsh presenter returned to work on The One Show on Monday following a two-week break with her family.

She had travelled to Wales with her husband Charlie Thomson and their two sons, three-year-old Teddy and one-year-old Kit, where she was reunited with her family after months apart.

Upon her return to the green sofa, fans inundated the 43-year-old with heartwarming welcome back messages.

Shortly after finishing her first episode, Alex took to Twitter to write: "Thanks for all your messages. Lovely to be back on @BBCTheOneShow tonight with @Rylan. See you same time tomorrow xx."

She later took to her Instagram stories to share a picture of her bottle of red wine, and remarked: "Cos we definitely haven't drunk enough on hols (this is bloody lovely by the way)."

That's exactly how we celebrate our return to work after a long summer break – with a glass of vino!

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.