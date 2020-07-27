Good Morning America star Robin Roberts had a lot to celebrate over the weekend, as she marked her 15th anniversary with partner Amber Laign. The TV star took to Instagram to share photos from their special day, including a picture of the thoughtful gift she had given Amber – a pair of personalised crystal champagne glasses and bottle of champagne. The star also gave Amber a show-stopping cake, which was covered with chocolate frosting and the words "Happy Anniversary Heey!" The gifts didn't stop there, as Robin shared a picture of a sweet treat she had got for her partner, which was presented with a card reading: "Sweet Amber, I'll stand by you, all my love, RR."

MORE: Kim Kardashian breaks silence to share sweet family photos

GMA star Robin Roberts bought partner Amber a thoughtful anniversary gift

Robin also reposted Amber's sweet tribute to her from her own Instagram page. Alongside a collage of pictures of them together, she wrote: "15 photos for 15 years. RR had this printed wih my favourite song in the centre onto a canvas so that will soon hang over my desk.

Robin also gave Amber a personalsied cake on their milestone anniversary

"15 years ago I met you for drinks on a blind date that both you and I tried to cancel...twice. Your grace caught my eye right away and the ease of the evening continued to flow through dinner. We had a second date soon after and I couldn't believe how at ease I was with you as we shared each other's lives sipping lychee and apple martinis.

READ: Good news for Prince Harry following difficult decision

"You left for Tahiti the following day and during that time apart I grew this feeling inside of me that still, is very present today....butterflies. Having you by my side is a gift as we continue to navigate this thing called life.

The TV host made a collage of pictures of her and Amber to mark their anniversary

"I drive you crazy....I know which is why I love you even more to this day. You have the kindest heart and most beautiful soul than anyone I know.

"You have shown me time and time again to stay humble and to always treat others with the utmost respect as you never know what one might be going through. Beautiful.....absolutely beautiful. I love you with all my heart.....boo boo. Happy 15th Anniversary!!"

The post was liked by many of Robin's famous friends, including Jennifer Aniston, while Jennifer Garner commented on it: "Happy anniversary Robin and Amber!"

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.