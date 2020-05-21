Lisa Kudrow shares cute video of her dog playing in the garden - and fans can't get over her name The Friends star is having a lovely time at home during the lockdown

Lisa Kudrow melted hearts after sharing the sweetest video of her pet dog Emma relaxing in the garden during the lockdown. The Friends actress took to Instagram to post footage of her four-legged friend playing with a ball on an outdoor sofa, modelling merchandise made for her by upcoming Netflix show Space Force, which Lisa is starring in. "Look at Emma with all your Space Force stuff," Lisa cooed. Fans adored the cute clip, and many commented on the Friends-related name the star had chosen for her dog. "Aww, did you name her Emma after Rachel and Ross' daughter?" one wrote, while another commented: "Did you name your dog after Emma in Friends?" A third added: "I love that your dog is called Emma."

VIDEO: Watch Lisa Kudrow's dog Emma play outside in the garden

Friends fans appreciated the fact Lisa had named her dog Emma

The Phoebe Buffay star is currently isolating at home in Beverly Hills, where she lives with husband Michael Stern and their 22-year-old son Julian, who celebrated his birthday in lockdown at the beginning of the month. Despite the strange circumstances, the family had a lovely time on Julian's special day, complete with a show-stopping Snickerdoodle cake, which was created for him by their family friend Cheryl Canter-Valesella, who runs catering company Baked it Myself.

Lisa is isolating at her home in Beverly Hills during the lockdown

Julian is Lisa's only child and the star's pregnancy was written into Friends at the same time her character was carrying triplets for her brother Frank and his wife Alice. The doting mum previously opened up about her only child during an interview with Jimmy Kimmel in 2018 after he had gone to college. "He's doing great. I'm doing – well," she said. "I think I'm handling it really well, and you know, like a mature adult, happy that our son is away… and independent. It's hard!" On preparing him for leaving home, Lisa added: "I think I did a good job injecting him with the right amount of fear. He's independent and good."

And despite the fact that Friends is popular with fans around the world, Julian isn't as keen on his mum's TV show. Lisa made the surprise revelation during an interview with Jimmy Kimmel after the host asked whether her son was old enough to watch the hit US sitom. "He's 16, he's old enough but he's old enough to know that he's not that interested," she said, before adding: "He loves everybody else, I know that!"

