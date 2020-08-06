Nicole Kidman's husband Keith Urban reveals exciting news while out in Australia The Big Little Lies actress and the country singer are enjoying lockdown Down Under

Keith Urban is having a lovely time out in Australia with wife Nicole Kidman and their daughters, and at the start of the week, the country singer had some big news to share with his fans while Down Under. Taking to Instagram, the dad-of-two unveiled the track list for his forthcoming album, the Speed of Now Part 1, as well as a photo of the album cover, which is out on 18 September. There are 16 tracks in total, including Superman, Forever, and Tumbleweed. Keith's followers were quick to react to the song list, with one writing: "Love the cover and can't wait to listen to all these songs, thanks Keith!" while another wrote: "I can't wait for this another day, you're killing me!" A third added: "So very excited for this music. Can't wait."

The award-winning singer had previously shared the inspiration behind his album's title, The Speed of Now Part 1, in a video posted on his YouTube channel in May.

Keith Urban revealed more details of his much-anticipated album

He said: "In October 2019, this title came to me: The Speed of Now. I liked it because I felt like life was flying by so fast. Faster and faster all the time. But music, for me, has always been the place where it slows down and doesn't even exist. I would never have imagined that, in 2020, this album title would take on a whole new meaning and yet somehow still feel incredibly relevant."

The country singer revealed the full tracklist for The Speed of Now Part 1

Throughout the lockdown, Keith kept his fans entertained with virtual concerts on Instagram Live, where he performed from his home studio in Nashville, before jetting out to Australia last month.

Keith and wife Nicole Kidman have been out in Australia since July

The singer also performed a socially distant concert for key workers in his local area, where they all watched him perform from inside their cars.

Keith is staying at his family's Georgian farmhouse in Australia, with Nicole and their daughters Sunday, 12, and Faith, nine.

Over the weekend, the star gave a glimpse inside one of the rooms at the property, after sharing a video of himself singing and playing the guitar on Instagram. The spacious area had a neutral colour scheme and boasted a beautiful view of the home's sprawling grounds.

