Nicole Kidman's husband Keith Urban shares glimpse inside holiday home in Australia The Big Little Lies star is spending time at her farmhouse in Australia during lockdown

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban have been spending the past few weeks in Australia, and on Monday, fans were treated to a look inside one of the rooms in their stunning holiday home. On Instagram, Keith shared footage of himself playing the guitar and singing while sitting inside the study. The spacious area had a modern feel with cream furnishings, and had a stunning view of the garden. The celebrity couple are having a wonderful time Down Under with their daughters Sunday and Faith. Over the weekend, they even got to reunite with Nicole's mum, Janelle, following eight months apart.

The Big Little Lies star shared a photo on Instagram of the emotional reunion, and wrote alongside it: "Feels so good to be able to hug my mum! It's been 8 months. I missed her 80th birthday, but I'm here now."

Nicole Kidman reunited with her mum Janelle over the weekend

Both Keith and Nicole grew up in Australia, and go back as often as they can to see their family. The couple even met at the G'Day USA gala in 2005, an annual event celebrating the relationship between Australia and the United States.

Nicole and Keith own a 111-acre farmhouse in Australia, which previously featured on Vogue's 73 Questions. The Hollywood star took viewers on a tour around the property, and introduced them to the many animals they own – including alpacas.

Nicole and Keith have been in Australia since July

The star revealed her favourite thing about staying there was the "simplicity, the air and the peace". The house also boasts six bedrooms, along with a swimming pool, tennis court and herds of cattle.

The celebrity couple also own several properties across the United States, in Nashville, LA and New York, as well as London – where Nicole's two oldest children, Isabella and Connor, live.

Earlier in the year, Keith opened up about how the family spend time at their different homes in an interview with The Times, admitting that no day is the same. "We live in different places – between Nashville and London – so we're just used to not having a particular structure. It's based on whether Nic's working, whether I'm working," he said.