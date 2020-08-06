Kris Jenner shares glimpse inside stylish living room at Hidden Hills mansion - take a look The momager is a proud mum to Kim Kardashian and her siblings

Kris Jenner took to Instagram in a very bold outfit to wish a friend a happy birthday, but it was her incredible living room which we couldn’t get enough of.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star struck a pose, laid out on a plush, white rug, and inadvertently treated fans to a sneak peek inside her multi-million dollar mansion.

Behind her, you could see an array of expensive-looking wooden furniture and comfortable cream sofas, all with a view over her outdoor swimming pool.

Kris lounged in her stunning living room

But with a price tag of nearly $10 million you’d expect nothing less from her stunning home.

While the Burberry outfit Kris, 64, wore for the snap was all kinds of crazy cool, her home was designed to be a place of tranquility and calm.

She told Architectural Digest in 2019 that the 9,400 square foot home needed to be somewhere she could relax at the end of a hard day’s work.

"My job is so hectic and chaotic. I’m always running a million miles an hour," she said. "I wanted my home to feel like a sanctuary, perfectly calm and peaceful."

Kylie and Stormi have been staying with Kris

Kris also wanted "lots of windows" and admitted she loved being "surrounded by nature" high up in the beautiful, Californian hills.

She’s been enjoying her home during lockdown, isolating within its stylish walls with her boyfriend Corey Gamble, daughter Kylie Jenner and her granddaughter Stormi.

Kylie has made sure to update her fans with some adorable videos of her two-year-old splashing around in the pool, playing in the garden and even giving tennis a try.

Some fans may be surprised Kylie opted to move in with her mum, given she has a $36 million pad of her own. But for Kylie it was a no-brainer.

The Lip Kits founder opened up to Harper’s Bazaar about her close bond with her mother and admitted: "My siblings compare us all the time. I see my mum almost every day. I was over there last night. I’ll just go by her house. We’re always here working together, doing different things, or taking meetings together."

