Lisa Faulkner has revealed she is in awe of her husband John Torode as they sat together to watch Celebrity MasterChef on Thursday night - the same show where they first met back in 2010.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, the actress posted a snap of her partner looking completely engrossed whilst tuning in to the latest episode. "I really truly love this man @johntorodecooks."

Over the past few weeks, the couple - who married in October - have been keeping fans updated with their day-to-day lives in lockdown. Although, the pair have returned to work since restrictions were eased last week.

Since finding love on the BBC show, Lisa and John have gone on to front their new cooking series John and Lisa's Weekend Kitchen, which was recently re-commissioned.

Last month, Lisa confessed that the "honeymoon phase" with husband John is still going strong - even during lockdown! Speaking to Radio Times, the actress gushed: "It's funny that nearly half of our marriage has been in lockdown. It's a good job I like him!"

Lisa took this sneaky snap of John

She added: "I have to say, the novelty of calling him my husband hasn't worn off in any way. Sometimes he will say, 'You're my wife', and I think, 'Oh, that's so exciting.'"

Lisa, 48, also opened up about the moment John asked her out on a date with a romantic note, saying: "I was surprised. I knew we'd had a couple of nice times where we met, chatted, had fun and talked a lot. So we were friends, and it didn't come out of the blue, but I thought it was a very gentlemanly thing to do, a letter."

