Mario Lopez opens up about his decision to share photos of his family online

Mario Lopez has opened up about his family life during an appearance on The John Roa Show podcast. The Saved by the Bell star - who is dad to children Gia, nine, Dominic, six, and Santino, one, often shares sweet posts about his kids on social media. The doting father acknowledged during the interview that not all celebrities like to open up about their personal lives, but that to him, his kids and family are who he is. "Social media is fun in the way you choose to use it and allow it not to consume you," he said. "I know some people who choose not to talk about their family or show their kids, but that’s me, that's who I am."

The Extra presenter continued: "I like to think of the five 'F's in my life – family, faith, fitness, food and fun. So I like to keep it positive. I like to focus on those five things, keep it funny and make people laugh."

Mario's children are no strangers to his work, and his daughter has even helped out on his radio show. Gushing about his family, he said: "I have a great wife [Courtney], we've been together twelve years now. And a nine-year-old daughter and a six-year-old son, Gia and Dominic, and one-year-old Santino.

"The kids are very involved and active in everything from dancing to wrestling. They do it all. They are very creative kids. Fun personalities. They have been around a lot of adults. I like them to get in the act too.

"My daughter's done a lot of correspondent work for my shows and my son wants to get involved now too. Hopefully we will be like the Latin Partridge family."

Mario recently shared a sweet video of his family dancing in the living room during lockdown, and another recent clip of his daughter playing Star Wars on the piano, as her little brother watched on.

The star previously opened up about his family during an interview on the Today show in 2017. He said: "My wife, my kids, my dogs, they just complement everything in my life.

"It's like a team effort now. This is honestly the happiest I've ever been. I feel very blessed with everything that's going on both professionally and personally."

