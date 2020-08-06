Gemma Collins reveals she suffered miscarriage in lockdown

Gemma Collins has revealed that she suffered a miscarriage in lockdown.

The former TOWIE star made the revelation on Thursday, during an appearance on Loose Women.

She told the panel: "It was really difficult for me in isolation because, as you know, with my condition of PCOS (Polycystic Ovary Syndrome), it’s not easy to fall pregnant and I did suffer a miscarriage which was really sad during the lockdown period."

The 39-year-old added that she dreams of conceiving naturally, and doesn't want motherhood "robbed" from her.

Gemma appeared on Loose Women on Thursday

She continued: "I have suffered with it for the last ten years. I started to gain weight when I was 28, my periods were all over the place. I’ve suffered miscarriages. I did go through a very sad miscarriage in lockdown."

Gemma also bravely opened up about her miscarriage, revealing that she thought she was having an "unusually heavy period".

"Due to PCOS I just thought that I was having an unusually heavy period," the star explained.

"I actually left it ten days. I can remember thinking the month before, 'Ooh, my boobs seem really perky!' It’s been no secret recently that I’ve found my boobs so heavy in my life, I’m turning 40 this year, I will not be taking them into the next decade with me.

"So, I thought, 'Oh, maybe I won’t have the operation, I’ve been working out, maybe they’re lifting up a bit.' Then three or four days into a heavy period really realising it’s not like a usual period… but thinking there’s been a lot going on lately, maybe my body’s been a bit stressed."

But before long, Gemma was advised to go to hospital. "It went on for ten days between 9am and midday, I was getting through ten super sanity towels. Then it was my sister-in-law, not to be graphic, but I had to show her. I said, 'I don’t think this is normal.' I rang my doctor and he said, 'You need to go straight to the hospital.'"

As always, the entrepreneur was able to see the silver lining, saying: "It was very sad. But it does make me realise that, potentially there is hope there for me for the future."

