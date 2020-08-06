Ulrika Jonsson gets four tattoos in one day The star got inked more than once

Ulrika Jonsson got inked on Wednesday, not once, not twice – but four times!

The star shared the news on Instagram, and we can't get over the design she opted for.

MORE: Ulrika Jonsson reveals fears for daughter's life in wake of COVID-19

"Was booked in for more ink the week of Lockdown," wrote Ulrika. "Finally, got there today. Four new pieces," she added, before sharing a photo of one of her tattoos – a bulldog tucked into an apron!

Ulrika at the tattoo parlour

That's right, believe it or not, the 52-year-old decided to get two of her favourite things – aprons and bulldogs – permanently etched into her skin.

The doting mum revealed that the pictured design was her favourite of the day, and we have to agree, it's fabulously unique!

MORE: Ulrika Jonsson returns to Good Morning Britain - in a £15 Zara blouse

The star showed off her incredible tattoo

MORE: Exclusive: Ulrika Jonsson on her pride and heartache at daughter Bo flying the nest to become a Norland nanny

Ulrika continued: "Showing the favourite - you know me, aprons and Bulldogs. Thank you Goldenballs @camerontrnbull for your design. Three more done and three and a half later and I was starving. Roasted tomatoes and orzo. Simples. Thank you @littlelourose for your patience and collab. You’re a star. @blackrabbitcollective."

Needless to say, fans were just as in love with the surprising design as we are, and flocked to the comment section of the former model's post to say so.

"Looks fab," wrote one. "Looks amazing, echoed a second, with a third adding: "Love it!"

Others shared tattoo parlour anecdotes of their own, warning Ulrika that going under the needle in incredible addictive.

"I had my first tattoo at 42. I then got the bug and went on to get three more. Each one is very personal to me. I definitely won’t be stopping at three and I love your tattoos," a fellow tattoo fan said.

Others simply gushed over Ulrika's free-spirited ways. "I absolutely love your Instagram page, It’s so refreshing to see a woman happy in her own skin, and fill her home with love, food and laughter. Your tattoo is about you and it highlights the passion you have for fun, your dogs and culinary skills. I love it!" another follower sweetly noted.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.