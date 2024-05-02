Ant McPartlin makes new family purchase ahead of baby's birth

Ant McPartlin is expecting his first child with his beautiful wife, Anne-Marie Corbett, and on Monday, he was spotted with a brand-new car.

The I'm A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here presenter, 48, was seen in photos - obtained by The Sun - getting out of a swanky new Aston Martin, reportedly worth £193,000, near his £6 million Wimbledon home.

The five-door vehicle will be the perfect fit for when his new bundle of joy arrives. Ant is already the doting stepdad to Anne-Marie's two daughters.

© Getty The couple are about to welcome their first child together

Previously speaking to The Telegraph back in 2021, Ant made a rare comment about his wife's children and it's clear they get on well.

"I've got two step-daughters, 13 and 15, and they are more socially aware at that age than I was in my mid-20s – than I still am," he said.

Whilst neither Ant nor Anne-Marie have officially confirmed their pregnancy news, Anne-Marie has been pictured simply glowing in a series of photos with a beautiful baby bump after the couple enjoyed a trip to Dubai.

© Ricky Vigil M Ant is already the doting dad Anne-Marie's daughters

The pair looked more loved up than ever as they walked hand in hand through London's Heathrow, Anne-Marie's hand placed on her stomach.

The happy couple tied the knot back on 7 August 2021, in a stunning ceremony at St Michael's Church in Heckfield, Hampshire.

The star-studded guest list, included Saturday Night Takeaway star Dec Donnelly, Alesha Dixon, David Walliams, Dermot O'Leary and Christine Lampard.

© Getty Ant Married Anne-Marie in August 2021

Anne and Ant were first pictured together in March 2018. Anne-Marie was previously Ant's personal assistant, who worked for the same management company as Dec's wife Ali Astall for ten years.

In December 2020, Ant dazzled his beloved by popping the question in with a four-carat diamond ring, estimated to be worth £200,000.

Speaking of the romantic engagement, Ant told Digital Spy magazine: "It was a lovely way to end the year. I’m a romantic at heart. You know, there were flowers, and afternoon tea in front of the Christmas tree. Lovely. It was lovely."