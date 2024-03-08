Jennifer Garner is her daughter's double in head-turning photo from childhood

Like mother, like daughter! On Friday Jennifer Garner shared an incredible throwback picture to her time in high school when she was part of band, but it was her uncanny resemblance to daughter Violet that surprised everyone.

"Sally the Sexy Saxophone, she was a boss," Jennifer captioned the post that featured the teenage actress in a red-and-white band uniform, proudly holding her sax in her arms. A second picture showed her mid-performance, while a third featured Jennifer in the band hat marching alongside her friends.

© Jennifer Garner Jennifer Garner played the sax in high school

Her defined jawline and big smile, however, has clearly been handed down to her daughter Violet, 18, who is the spitting image of her mom.

Violet, who will leave home for college this year, has made more public appearances in recent years, including in December 2022 when she joined her mom at the White House.

© Instagram Jennifer Garner was a member of band in high school

Violet beamed in photos as she arrived for the state dinner for French President Emmanuel Macron at the White House on December 1, a day after her 17th birthday. Violet wore a Carolina Herrera dress with heart prints and she added a pair of red heels and a black clutch bag. Jennifer - who shares three of her children with ex-husband, Ben Affleck - opted for a Ralph Lauren floor-length dress.

She is also mom to daughter Seraphina, 15, and son Samuel, 11.

© Getty Jennifer alongside her lookalike daughter Violet

Seraphina takes after both her mom and dad, and most recently stepped out with a buzzcut and bright pink hair, clearly taking after her dad when it comes to bold decision-making; who can forget Ben's phoenix tattoo?

The teen is also close friends with step-mom Jennifer Lopez's daughter Emme, also 15, and the pair were recently pictured shopping together at vintage store Crossroads Trading, while Ben, 51, was spotted outside of the store waiting for the two.

© Pierre Suu Seraphina Affleck and Emme Anthony are seen at a sephora store IN 2022 in Paris, France

Ben married JLo in 2022, 22 years after they ended their engagement. The celebrity couple tied the knot twice – first in Las Vegas at an intimate ceremony in July, followed by a star-studded all-white themed wedding at Ben's home in Georgia, in August.

Their five children – Jennifer is also mom to son Max, Emme's twin – all had roles in the ceremony. Ben has remained close to his ex-wife however, and they are often spotted out and about in LA together with their kids, and don't live far away from each other. Ben has previously paid tribute to the mother of his children in a heartfelt Mother's Day post, too.