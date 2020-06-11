Strictly Come Dancing star Natalie Lowe has brightened up her fans' day after sharing the most adorable snap of her pet dog Cooper. Taking to her Instagram page on Wednesday evening, the professional dancer revealed she gave her cute Cockapoo a mini transformation – by tying his long locks with her hair bobble. "You know you've been in #lockdown FOREVER when your dog needs a top knot to keep his hair off his face," she joked in the caption.

"Cooper you're not the only one desperate for a #haircut darling," the former Strictly pro added. Ian Waite was quick to respond, saying: "Awwwwww what have you done to poor Cooper." Meanwhile, Natalie's followers were able to relate to the post, with one encouraging: "Cooper you're adorable!! Hang in there it will be soon I'm sure. Our groomer has re-opened so our boy is the only one in our house that has had the badly needed spa day and haircut." Another remarked: "Omg that was our Labradoodle too. Finally had him groomed after almost three months #isolife and he is now shaved so short."

The pro dancer shared this snap of her pet Cooper

Over the past few weeks, Natalie has been sharing sweet updates about life at home with her baby son Jack and husband James Knibbs. The couple, who welcomed their first child together in December following a difficult journey to get pregnant, have been keeping a relatively low-profile. In January, the proud parents exclusively introduced their son to the world in HELLO!.

Opening up about their joy, Natalie said: "My time now is to be a healthy mum and a great parent to Jack. Creating a human being for nine months is an incredible thing. You have to be kind to yourself, and not expect your body to go, snap, straight back to what it was before." James added: "I didn't believe I could ever think Natalie was any more amazing, but seeing her with Jack and how she is as a mum adds a whole new depth of love."

