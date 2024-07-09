James Nesbitt: Inside relationship with girlfriend Katy Gleadhill as he co-parents 'wonderful' baby daughter at 59

James Nesbitt and Katy Gleadhill might be the definition of a modern family with the Suspect star assisting his beloved in raising her daughter, Fiadh, who she welcomed during a 'break' from her relationship with the Irish actor.

Katy was adamant that she wanted to start her own family before she turned 40, however things went south between her and James in 2021 with the pair going on a two-year break from their relationship. The identity of Katy's baby's father is unknown, but she successfully co-parents Fiadh with James now that they're back on track.

Here's all you need to know about their incredible relationship and James' two other daughters from his previous marriage.

Relationship with Katy

James and Katy were first linked in 2015 when the duo were spotted together at the BBC Sports Personality of the Year awards. Although they dated for six years, the couple separated in 2021 over their differing views on starting a family.

During their time apart, Katy reportedly became pregnant with the help of a friend, who is registered as the father of their daughter, Fiadh. His identity is, however, unknown.

© Dave Benett James and Katy rekindled their romance in 2023

In 2023, it was reported that James and Katy were rekindling their love and that he was ready to step up and be a parent to her daughter.

James has certainly stepped up and is absolutely besotted with Fiadh, saying to the Irish Independent: "There is a two-year-old girl in my life who I'm co-parenting and wanted to spend time with. I'm co-parenting Fiadh and she's wonderful. She really is tremendous... I didn't expect that to be happening at my age - but she is a big, big part of my life now."

© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock James has spoken of his joy of parenting Fiadh

He continued: "It reminds you of the simplicity and the purity of what children feel and want and get hurt by and are tickled by. Every child teaches you a lesson and I have learned that a lot from UNICEF."

The 59-year-old also said how his daughters and Fiadh were behind his decision to take a break from acting and said how "lucky" he was to have them in his life.

Ex-wife and daughters

Before Katy, James married to Sonia Forbes-Adams from 1994 until their separation in 2013 and eventual divorce in 2016. The former couple first met in 1989 after James received a final callback for Hamlet.

Speaking about his divorce to the Radio Times in 2017, James admitted: "I certainly regret things, but I'm also aware that I can't change them. You can try to learn from it. I regret any pain that was caused.

© Dave M. Benett James was married to Sonia Forbes-Adam from 1994 to 2016

"I think separating has an impact because you look at why it happened and you see mistakes that were made. I'm lucky enough to be able to look back at stuff and say, 'Oh well that was then, I've had a good lash at that, and this is now.'"

During their marriage, James and Sonia welcomed two daughters: Peggy, 26, and Mary 23, and both of them managed to land a cameo role in The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug alongside their father.

© Samir Hussein The star's daughters had cameo appearances in the Hobbit

The girls play Tilda and Sigrid, who are the daughters of Bard the Bowman, who was played by Luke Evans in the film.

