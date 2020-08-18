Vogue Williams reveals she's back in gym weeks after giving birth The star revealed she had visited her doctor first

Vogue Williams might have only given birth to her daughter Gigi last month, but the star is already back in the gym!

Taking to Instagram, the mother-of-two revealed that her doctor had given her permission to begin some "super light" resistance band training, and urged any fellow new mums to speak to their own doctor before considering a return to training.

Alongside a clip of herself gently working up a sweat in the gym, Vogue wrote: "Back training with D Dawg! I got the go-ahead from my women's health physio and doctor to do super light resistance band training."

She continued: "If you're thinking of going back training after having a baby always check your body is ready with your doc etc… I was hoping to start running soon but I think I'm another three or four weeks away from that."

Vogue shared the update on Instagram

And her training routine isn't the only thing that Vogue has jumped straight back into just weeks after welcoming her daughter into the world – the 34-year-old has also returned to work at Heart Radio, telling fans last week that she will be back every Sunday from 6am – 9am.

But Vogue appeared to receive backlash from some fans over her decision to return to the workplace, as shortly after, she took to her Instagram Stories to justify her decision.

"Gonna nip this in the bud as I've already had mails about it. I can't wait to go back to my radio show tomorrow," the mum-of-two said. "Door to door it takes me four hours meaning I miss one feed which I will pump at work.

"Theodore and Gigi's dad will be with them. I am with them 90 per cent of the time and getting to go back to a job I love is brilliant."

She added: "I adore my children, I adore working and I'm able to do both which I'm very thankful for."

