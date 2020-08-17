Ayda Field took to Instagram on Monday to post a very touching tribute to her late father. The 41-year-old – who shares four children with husband Robbie Williams – shared a throwback photo of her dad as she opened up about her grief. Ayda wrote: "6 years ago today, I got that horrible phone call. In one second, like a thunderbolt, you we’re gone.

"I was 8 months pregnant with Charlie, and I thought the world was going to swallow us both up. I had to be strong, I had to carry on. In the years since you've gone, I think about the moments I wish we'd shared and the conversations I wish we'd had. Regret sucks. And it's painful. But today, I will shed a few tears, toast a few glasses, and let the Universe know...I love you so much, Baba."

Ayda shared a throwback photo of her dad

Ayda's father Haldun Evecan passed away in 2014 at the age of 68 after suffering a heart attack. Haldun and Ayda's mum Gwen were married for four years between 1978 and 1982 before the pair decided to part ways. He returned to his native Turkey, and for a time father and daughter had no contact.

Haldun and Ayda pictured together

Happily, they reconciled ahead of her wedding to Robbie in 2010. He told the Telegraph at the time that they had spoken on the phone for an hour on the morning of her nuptials. Haldun said: "I was wishing her happiness and apologising that I hadn't been there for her as she was growing up.

The Loose Women star has a close bond with mum Gwen

"I told her that I wished I could have been with her to hold her hand on her first day at school or to care for her when she was sick.

"I told her that I didn't give her much and certainly not as much love as I would have liked and that will haunt me my whole life, and my beautiful daughter replied, 'Baba you gave me the best gift of all. You gave me life.'"