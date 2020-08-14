Ayda Field shared a photo of her latest hair look with fans on Friday – and it's gorgeous! The Loose Women star uploaded a selfie to her Instagram Stories and it showed her beaming at the camera as she tousled her blonde locks with one hand.

Her hair flowed past her shoulders, boasting plenty of volume and reminded us of Cindy Crawford's iconic '90s 'do. The glam star captioned the lovely image: "Big hair, don't care…"

Ayda wore sunglasses and a casual gym top and looked like she could have been headed to work out. The actress and presenter is a keen fan of keeping fit, and shared a post-exercise video of herself on Wednesday which she described as "pasta penance" – we can relate…

The star had a huge reason to celebrate last week, as she and her husband Robbie Williams marked their tenth wedding anniversary. The couple met in 2006 and tied the knot at the singer's Beverly Hills home on 7 August 2010, when they shared their wedding day exclusively with HELLO! magazine.

Ayda commemorated the special occasion on social media with a post that paid loving tribute to her husband. Alongside a photo of herself and Robbie sharing a kiss surrounded by mountains, Ayda sweetly wrote: "@robbiewilliams August 7, 2010...I said ‘I Do’...10 years, 8 dogs, 4 kids, 3 cats, 2 turtles, and 1 best friend later, ‘I Do’ all over again. Let’s keep climbing this mountain ‘til we reach the top...HAPPY ANNIVERSARY BOO."

Ayda shared the glamorous new photo to Instagram

Fans were quick to congratulate the famous pair, with one writing: "Happy anniversary you two and congratulations!! You've grown so much together and I'm immensely proud of you both, hope you're having an incredible day, big love."

Another added: "Happy anniversary to you both may you be blessed with many more happy years," while a third said: "Happy anniversary you both! Beautiful couple." Robbie and Ayda share daughters Teddy, seven, and Coco, one, and sons Charlie, five, and Beau, six months.

