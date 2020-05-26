Loose Women star Jane Moore surprised her Instagram followers on Tuesday morning after revealing her secret guilty pleasure. Taking to her Instagram to share a snap, the 58-year-old admitted she was a Converse "addict". The photo itself showed the broadcaster pose with her vast collection of colourful trainers - 16 pairs to be exact! "Ready, steady, GO... or maybe not, as a clear out of the deepest recesses of my wardrobe has produced an astounding number (not all here) of trainers - none of which appear to be of the running variety," she said in the caption.

Jane Moore shared this impressive collection of her trainers

Asking whether she should throw some out, the self-confessed hoarder added: "Admittedly, I'm a bit of a #Converse addict but I think it's time to jettison a few pairs. Or maybe just a couple. Or perhaps only one. Oh alright then, I'll keep them all. What do you hoard? Is it trainers, like me, or maybe handbags, beer coasters, movie memorabilia or what? #trainers #springcleaning #wardrobe #hoarding."

Fans rushed to share their hoarding tendencies, with one replying: "Snap I've got bin liners down side of my bungalow feel less cluttered bet you've got an accumulation of handbag!!" Another remarked: "Clothes!!! In case they come back into fashion." A third person said: "I'm like you with trainers. I've tried to sort them out, but as soon as I start I decide not to get rid of any xx need help."

Meanwhile, Jane is a regular on daytime TV show, Loose Women. She first joined the panel back in 1999 when she was aged 37. She is happily married to PR guru, Gary Farrow, who is a close friend of Elton John. The journalist is a doting mum to two children Ellie and Grace, as well as her stepdaughter Lauren.

