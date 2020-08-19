Katy Perry reveals she's 'delivering two babies' ahead of daughter's arrival The Smile hitmaker is heavily pregnant – and is also releasing a new album

Katy Perry has packed a lot into August, and things are only going to get busier for the mum-to-be! The American Idol judge isn't only about to welcome her first child with Orlando Bloom, but she's also releasing a new album, Smile, on 28 August. "I'm delivering two babies. I have an album coming out 28 August called Smile and a daughter coming out whenever the hell she wants to!" she told ET Canada. What's more, the mum-to-be hasn't stopped working right up until the birth, and has been sharing plenty of fun posts related to her album on social media over the past few weeks, much to the delight of her fans.

Katy Perry shares glimpse inside baby's nursery

The Smile hitmaker also opened up about potential names she's considering for her little girl. She said that the couple have a list in mind, but that she wasn't ruling out taking inspiration elsewhere.

When asked if she'd consider naming her baby after one of the songs, Harley's in Hawaii, she replied: "I've never thought of Harley… ever! Wow! Harley is a great name! Harley Bloom. Hold on… excuse me I'm writing it down."

Katy Perry is set to deliver both her baby and her new album, Smile

She added: "But honestly, I'm telling you, this is a really great addition. I'll send it to [Orlando]. It's beautiful!" Katy also revealed that she was hoping to having more children in the future. "It's not like I'm not just going to have one, I think.

"I mean, I hope. I hope! Let's see what the universe has in store for me but I think this is going to be on my 'forever' list.'"

The American Idol star is considering the name Harley for her daughter

The new baby is going to be incredibly loved. Not only does she have two parents who can't wait to meet her, she will also have a doting big brother, Orlando's nine-year-old son Flynn, from his relationship with Miranda Kerr.

Orlando recently opened up about his son's reaction to having a little sister in an interview published in HELLO! magazine. "Flynn couldn't be more excited to be getting a little sister – he's already got two brothers from Miranda. So although the circumstances are definitely unusual, this is a wonderful time for us," he said.

The Pirates of the Caribbean actor added that while the couple have picked a hospital, they are open to a home birth too.

"We're taking it day by day. We have a hospital picked out, but every other option is on the table, because it needs to be. Katy's sister had home births and it's not something she's afraid to do if she needs to. We just have to see how things pan out."

