Kelly Ripa gets ready for major change in her family life The Live with Kelly and Ryan star has been working at home during the coronavirus pandemic

Kelly Ripa has been seeing a lot of her family over the past few months, as the Live with Kelly and Ryan star has been working from home while presenting the popular ABC daytime show.

But things are about to change for the mother-of-three, who will soon be commuting again to work when the show moves back into the studio next week.

MORE: Kelly Ripa shares show-stopping bikini photo from family holiday

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Kelly Ripa shares glimpse inside home in the Hamptons

The exciting news was announced on the official Live with Kelly and Ryan Instagram account on Monday, with a countdown until the big move.

Alongside a photo of Kelly and Ryan, the caption read: "You've been asking! The new season starts in a week! We can't wait to be reunited!"

READ: Kelly Ripa shares glimpse inside stunning garden in the Hamptons

Kelly Ripa is set to return to the studio to reunite with Ryan Seacrest

Fans were quick to comment on the news, with one writing: "Finally in the studio! Time to get to normal this is out of control!" while another wrote: "Yay! I love the both of you, especially doing the show together. I watch you guys every morning." A third added: "Excited, and looking forward to seeing you together again."

Kelly's children have been used to having their mum getting up early to work at home during the pandemic, and have all made appearances on the show during the past few months, as has Mark Consuelos, who has also co-hosted the programme with his wife on several occasions.

Kelly has been working at home over the past few months

Like many other people working from home, Kelly has experienced some difficulties with Wi-Fi problems on occasions. In July, Kelly told her co-host that her internet was playing up.

READ: Kelly Ripa gets fans talking with latest family photos

She said: "Hey Ryan, the reason I'm sitting awkwardly is that I've been told not to move too much today. We're having internet issues so I've been told to sit as still as possible."

The Live with Kelly and Ryan star has been enjoying spending quality time with her family

The star was sitting in an uncomfortable-looking position on the sofa, and added: "I wanted to sit back but I can't. Ryan, it would be great if you did the entire show and do all the talking, and I will sit just like this!"

While working at home, Kelly has also given fans several glimpses inside her beautiful homes in Manhattan and the Hamptons.

The family also spent several weeks in the Caribbean after finding themselves unable to get home after their holiday when the coronavirus lockdown was implemented.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.