Geri Horner shares gorgeous photo of son Monty as she returns to social media following dog's death The former Spice Girl is a doting mother of two

Geri Horner returned to Instagram on Sunday evening with a new photo of her son, which showed the little boy wearing a huge cuddly panda head that he held onto with both hands.

The former Spice Girl didn't explain her three-year-old's choice of headwear, but she did caption the cute picture: "Monty’s game face."

Her fans were quick to share their love for the sweet snap, with one commenting: "Oh, how cute. Adorable!!" Others chimed in with their approval, writing: "Geri I love you," and: "Panda spice."

Referring to the popular ITV talent show, one follower added: "On his way to Masked Singer," while another quipped: "The masked ginger."

The mum-of-two last posted on the social media site on Friday, when she revealed that her family's beloved dog Hugo had died.

Sharing a video which showed a series of clips of her late pet, Geri wrote a heartfelt message which read: "Goodbye Hugo my special friend – sadly pas[sed] away to doggie heaven," which the star followed by a sad face emoji.

Geri's husband Christian was among the first to comment, writing: "Hugo we will miss you so much but thank you for being such a good friend."

Geri shared the sweet photo of Monty to Instagram

Many of the 48-year-old's followers expressed their sadness over the news, with one writing: "I’m so sorry Geri. I’m sure you gave him the most brilliant life."

Another commented: "So sorry for your loss! May he Rest in Peace!" Hugo has featured in many of Geri's Instagram posts over lockdown so he will surely be missed by the star's fans as well as her family.

Geri and Christian married back in 2015 and the couple welcomed Monty two years later. Geri also has a daughter, 14-year-old Bluebell, who she shares with her former partner, screenwriter Sacha Gervasi.

Since the start of lockdown, Geri and her family have been spending their time at their beautiful Oxfordshire mansion but they also have a second home in Hertfordshire.

