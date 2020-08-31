Holly Willoughby's son Chester reveals creative side ahead of new school year The This Morning star is a doting mum to Harry, Belle and Chester

Holly Willoughby is getting ready to return to work following the summer holidays, and her three children are preparing to get back to class for the new school year.

And to mark the last day of their time together, Holly and her family got creative with tie-dye, and the This Morning star was especially impressed with how her youngest son Chester's creation turned out.

Taking to Instagram, the mother-of-three shared a photo from inside her living room, showing a colourful T-shirt resting on the table. "Possibly my favourite," she captioned the image.

The picture also shared a glimpse inside the star's beautiful home, showing her pristine table decorated with fresh flowers and a candle display.

Holly Willoughby shared a photo of son Chester's new tie-dye T-shirt

Holly has been quarantining with her husband Dan Baldwin and their three children since they returned from their holiday in Portugal at the beginning of August.

The family's trip was cut short so they could isolate for two weeks ahead of Holly's work commitments on This Morning.

To keep her children entertained at home, Holly has been doing lots of fun activities with them. As well as tie-dyeing their T-shirts, they have also been decorating donuts, and the star even let her daughter loose with her makeup, sharing a sweet photo of Belle giving her mum a makeover over the weekend.

Holly Willoughby has been keeping her children entertained during lockdown

The doting mum is no doubt enjoying spending quality time with her children. Although she loves her job as a TV presenter, there's nothing she prefers more than being a mum.

She previously spoke about motherhood during an interview with HELLO!, saying: "It wasn’t like when I was at school I thought, 'Oh, I’m going to be this big career girl.' Being a mummy is definitely my most favourite job of all, without a shadow of a doubt."

Holly's son Chester inside their family home

On balancing her work with looking after her children, she added: "Essentially I just have a job and children, though.

"I have the same issues as the next person, but I do feel very lucky that I’ve been blessed with three lovely children and that I look forward to going to work because I know a lot of people don't feel like that.

"If I’m going to get up and leave the kids in the morning then it has to be for something that I care about, or feel passionately about – and I’m lucky to be able to do that."

