Jennifer Lopez shares rare pictures of twins with Ben Affleck for their 15th birthday The video was soundtracked by Taylor Swift's Fifteen

Jennifer Lopez gave fans a rare glimpse into her home life with her twins Emme and Max, and husband Ben Affleck. To honor their 15th birthday, JLo shared a video of moments from across their young life and there were pictures of them with Ben, including one of the four of them cuddled together in a restaurant booth.

"Happy birthday to my beautiful, brilliant coconuts," she captioned the video, which you can watch below, and which was soundtracked by Taylor Swift's Fifteen; coconuts is her nickname for the pair.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Jennifer Lopez honors twins 15th birthday with sweet montage

"I am so proud of you both in every single way. You bring so much joy and happiness to my heart and soul. I love you beyond forever, HAPPY BIRTHDAY," the 53-year-old continued.

One of the pictures also showed Ben holding a sleeping Max during a car ride, while the montage also included pictures of them with their father Marc Anthony; the Let's Get Loud singer Jennifer and Marc married in 2004, and separated in 2011, though they are friendly exes and co-parents.

In a heartfelt Father's Day tribute to Ben in 2022, the award-winning star admitted that despite all her major accolades and her continuous career successes, "nothing is more fulfilling to me than being able to build a family with someone who I love deeply".

TRENDING: GMA's Lara Spencer raises questions with latest appearance after surgery

POPULAR: The Rookie's Nathan Fillion shares unexpected revelation about famous ex-girlfriends

Ben was seen cuddling with Max in one picture

She also praised Ben for showing up for her own children, writing: "It's not just to your own kids but also without obligation to mine as well.

"You show up and put them first always. You are affectionate and engaged in every moment they are with you," she added before concluding: "It's honestly one of the most beautiful things I have ever seen. Thank you for all you do for all of us. We appreciate and love you beyond measure."

Another showed the four all together

Jennifer has a large blended family after she married Ben in 2022 and is now also stepmom to his three children, Seraphina, Samuel and Violet whom he shares with ex-wife Jennifer Garner.

Elsewhere in the Father's Day tribute, she candidly expressed that Ben is "just as dedicated to family and to each other as we can be," and in her newsletter shared more detail about her relationship, and his own with their five kids, writing: "I have had a front row seat to watching how you father for over a year now and I have never seen [a] more consistent, loving and selfless father."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.