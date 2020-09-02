Alex Jones was in for a shock after she discovered quite the unexpected house guest at her home on Wednesday. Taking to her Instagram Stories, the One Show host shared a photo of a mouse walking across her garden patio.

"Mouse not quite in the house but way too near. Are there more? [gritted teeth emoji]," she wrote across the image. Hopefully, Alex and her family won't be visited by more tiny rodents!

It's been a special week for the mum-of-two after her parents Mary and Alun celebrated their 45th wedding anniversary on Sunday. To mark the occasion, Alex shared a gorgeous black-and-white picture of her dad kissing her mum on the cheek whilst toasting with glasses of champagne.

"45 years. Only now do I realise how much of an achievement this really is. [love heart emoji]," the 43-year-old TV star wrote in the caption.

A picture of the mouse Alex shared with fans

The presenter doesn't often share photos of her parents, so it was a welcome surprise to see such a personal post from the doting daughter. In July, Alex was finally reunited with her parents after lockdown restrictions were eased. At the time, she revealed that it was longest time she hadn't seen her parents.

Elsewhere, on The One Show on Tuesday, Alex delighted viewers after she confirmed the first three stars taking part in this year's Strictly Come Dancing – actress Caroline Quentin, NFL player Jason Bell and The Wanted's Max George.

Strictly is returning very soon

When asked by Alex who he told first about his exciting Strictly news, sports star Jason said: "Well it was two people [that] I had to tell. My daughter and her mother. I told them both and they're so excited and they're ready to support me the whole way."

The three stars will join BBC Radio 1 presenter Clara Amfo, Good Morning Britain presenter Ranvir Singh and Olympic star Nicola Adams when the show returns this Autumn.

