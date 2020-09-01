Alex Jones shares extremely rare photo of parents on special milestone The One Show host was reunited with her loved ones again

Alex Jones has posted a heartfelt message to her parents, Mary and Alun, on their 45th wedding anniversary.

Taking to her Instagram page on Sunday, the One Show presenter shared a gorgeous black-and-white picture of her dad kissing her mum on the cheek whilst toasting the special occasion with glasses of champagne.

"45 years. Only now do I realise how much of an achievement this really is. [love heart emoji]," the 43-year-old TV star wrote in the caption.

Alex's followers were quick to comment on the heartwarming post, with one writing: "45 years and still looking that much in love is epic my darling. Congratulations to you all, you played your part Alex xx." Another remarked: "Wonderful. It's our 45th in October... obviously a good year to get married."

The presenter doesn't often share photos of her parents, so it's lovely to see such a personal post from the mother-of-two. In July, Alex was finally reunited with her parents after lockdown restrictions were eased. At the time, she revealed that it was longest time she hadn't seen her parents.

The TV star's parents celebrated their 45th wedding anniversary

There's no denying that Alex has a strong bond with her family. During a recent interview in The Telegraph's Stella Magazine, the doting mum confessed she often turns to her own mother when things get tough.

On juggling her two young kids with her television career during lockdown, Alex explained: "Doing it all, I think, is really, really hard. All I hope is that it doesn't get harder for women. Because - sometimes, some days - the pressure is pretty unbearable."

Alex with her loved ones in Wales this summer

"Mum often says to me, 'You know Al, I knew what I was supposed to be in a day. I was supposed to be a mother. You're trying to be a mother in the morning and then be somebody completely professional in the afternoon.' Sometimes, that is tricky, because your mindset doesn't necessarily flip as quickly as you want it to."

