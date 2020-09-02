Jennifer Lopez upset following disappointing news related to her dad The Jenny from the Block hitmaker grew up in the Bronx with sisters Leslie and Lynda

Jennifer Lopez has had an incredible career and has worked hard over the years, being able to treat her family as a result.

And the Jenny from the Block hitmaker was hoping to be able to pay the ultimate tribute to her dad David Lopez, by buying his favourite baseball team, the New York Mets, with her fiancé Alex Rodriguez.

Unfortunately, the celebrity couple had to pull out of the bidding, with Jennifer expressing her disappointment in a now-deleted post on Instagram.

The star wrote: "Alex and I are so disappointed!! We worked so hard the past 6 months with the dream of becoming the first minority couple and the first woman owner to buy her father's favourite Major League Baseball team with her own hard earned money. We still haven't given up!"

Jennifer Lopez had wanted to buy her dad David's favourite baseball team

Jennifer is incredibly close to her parents, David and Guadalupe, who raised her in the Bronx, with sisters Leslie and Lynda.

The Dinero hitmaker recently appeared with her mum and twins Emme and Max in Coach's latest campaign, which focused on the life of a modern family.

J-Lo is incredibly close to her family

In stunning pictures for the fashion brand, J-Lo and her lookalike mum were all smiles as they ate dinner in the mountains with the twins. In an accompanying video, Jennifer opened up about her family.

"What does a modern family look like?" she asked. "There's not one single definition. It's not about perfection, it's about acceptance. Where everyone can be their true selves around each other."

Throughout Jennifer's career, Guadalupe in particular has always been incredibly supportive, and has appeared at red carpet events with the singer, and is often in the audience at her concerts and during any live interview that J-Lo takes part in.

The star's younger sister Lynda, meanwhile, is a star in her own right, and released her debut book, AOC, in August. Lynda was supported by her famous sister, who shared details of the book with her 130million followers on Instagram.

Meanwhile, Jennifer has a lot to look forward to in the next few weeks, as she's set to launch her long-awaited cosmetic line, JLo Beauty. She recently shared a teaser image of her wearing some of the products, much to the delight of her fans.

