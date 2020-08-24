Jennifer Lopez's sisters make rare appearance in emotional family film The Jenny from the Block's nibling Brendon stars in a new powerful short film called Draw With Me

Jennifer Lopez has used her public profile for an incredibly important reason – and it's one close to home. The Jenny from the Block hitmaker took to Instagram over the weekend to share footage from her family's short film, Draw With Me, which follows the story of her older sister Leslie's child, Brendon. The footage shines a light on Brendon's journey as a young trans person, and their coming out story.

The mother-of-two introduced a clip from the film, and explained that it was "very close to my heart because it was a family affair".

She said: "Draw With Me is a short film about a transgender youth and their journey of coming out to their family and also engaging in their art to help them cope with the feelings they were having during this time.

"The film is important and timely in its story and message and can have a huge impact on those of us who watch and experience what Brendon and their family is going through in this time of acceptance and admission."

She continued: "It's a story that's very close to my heart because it was a family affair. It's about accepting change and challenges with love and knowing that when we do, anything's possible. Also, because, Brendon is my nibling."

J-Lo's sister Leslie and Lynda Lopez also star in Draw With Me

In the footage, Brendon introduces themselves: "My name's Brendon, I use they and their pronouns. I was the first one in my friendship to come out as trans, I definitely wasn't the last one."

Brendon's mum Leslie also opens up about understanding and supporting her child, who attempted to take their own life at their lowest point. "When you finally get to the acceptance part you realise it's not about you, it's about my child," she said.

Jennifer has an incredibly close relationship with her sisters

Brendon's dad Rob added: "We do know we have love for each other and whatever happens is not going to change how we feel about each other."

Brendon - who was interviewed by their aunt Lynda Lopez in the film - reflected on the support they have received from their close-knit family and friends.

They said: "I am just hit with how lucky I am with my family and friends. Titi Jen made that post where she uses the right pronouns. It felt very nice having a family member in a very public way show their support. It makes me appreciate the things other people would do for me and other people in my position."

