Jennifer Lopez supported by famous friends following exciting announcement The Hustlers star is engaged to Alex Rodriguez

Is there anything Jennifer Lopez can't do? The Jenny from the Block hitmaker delighted everyone over the summer after confirming her long-awaited cosmetic line, JLo beauty.

MORE: Jennifer Lopez has super short hair in epic teenage throwback photo

The Hustlers star first announced the news in August, sharing a photo of herself on Instagram sitting in the garden of her home in the Hamptons, wearing makeup from her new range. "Sunset glow… JLoBeauty coming soon," she captioned the image.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Jennifer Lopez and her family have a dance party in the basement

Jennifer's famous friends were quick to react to the news, including her ex-husband Marc Anthony, Jennifer Aniston and Kris Jenner, who were among the first to like the post.

While Jennifer hasn't given any more details about her beauty line yet, a December 2019 filing for JLO BEAUTY with the U.S Patent and Trademark office has indicated what fans can expect.

Jennifer Lopez is set to launch her own beauty line

The filing detailed that there would be products including beauty lotions, beauty bars, beauty gels, skin cleansers, skin creams, body and beauty care cosmetics and body beauty creams, to name but a few.

MORE: Jennifer Lopez's daughter Emme shares glimpse inside her stylish room

READ: Jennifer Lopez reveals short hair transformation - and we have bob envy

Jennifer is no stranger to the beauty industry and is set to launch her 25th perfume, Promise, in September.

The actress isn't the only member of her family with exciting projects on the go either. J-Lo's younger sister Lynda Lopez recently announced the release of her debut book, AOC, which hit the shelves at the beginning of August.

J-Lo's ex-husband Marc Anthony showed his support for her latest project

Lynda was supported by her famous sister, who shared details of the book with her 130million followers on Instagram.

Meanwhile, in September, Jennifer's daughter Emme, 12, released her debut book, Lord Help Me.

MORE: Jennifer Lopez's daughter Emme speaks out about relationship with dad Marc Anthony

The children's book is made up of Emme's daily prayers, and is published in both English and Spanish.

Jennifer's famous friends also showed their support

Emme took part in a number of interviews to promote her book last month, and was joined by her famous mum during an appearance on Today with Hoda & Jenna, where they chatted to host Hoda Kotb via video link from their home in New York.

MORE: Marc Anthony's surprise visitor inside his ranch sparks reaction

When asked about her daily prayers, which were the inspiration behind her book, she said: "I do pray for my mother.

"I usually pray before she does her show and stuff, because she can get hurt in many ways."

Jennifer with her twins, fiancé Alex Rodriguez and his daughters

Emme also opened up about her close bond with her mum while chatting to Mario Lopez for Access. "Well, my mom is just amazing," she said.

MORE: Jennifer Lopez wows with fringe and curly hair in sweet photo with daughter Emme

"She's such a powerful human being. It's insane. I don't even know how to explain it. There are so many adjectives to describe her in so many good ways."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.