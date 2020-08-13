Jennifer Lopez's sister Lynda marks book launch success with show-stopping cake The Jenny from the Block hitmaker's younger sister is just as successful in her own right

Jennifer Lopez's sister Lynda has had an exciting week following the launch of her debut book, AOC. And to mark the special occasion, the mother-of-one was surprised with a decadent cake. This was no ordinary cake either, as it was crafted to look exactly like the AOC book cover, complete with gold edges and an edible pen. Lynda shared a video of the masterpiece on Instagram, alongside the caption: "This is why @jewelzlopezenturadio is the best best best friend ever… This cake is amazing! Love you (and thank you @palermos.bakery)."

Fans were quick to comment on the cake, with one writing: "Omg this cake is amazing. Congratulations Lyn!" While another wrote: "Omg, this is a cake?!" A third added: "This is awesome all around."

Lynda's book hit the shelves on Tuesday, and the journalist shared an excited post on Instagram.

She wrote: "I can't believe this book is a now thing out in the world... Sorry for one more shameless plug, but I am so excited that 'AOC: The Fearless Rise and Powerful Resonance of Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez' is being released today....

"I was thrilled to be able to bring together all the powerful voices of these women (and a couple of amazing men!) to speak about the themes that are important to so many communities.

"Thank you to each and every one of you. Thank you Elisabeth, Sarah, Martin, and everyone at #StMartinsPress! And just, thank you everyone for the amazing support."

Jennifer Lopez and her sister Lynda have a close bond

The news of Lynda's book was first announced in June, and at the time, Jennifer shared her support once again by posting information about it on her own Instagram account, which boasts over 120 million followers.

The Hustlers actress re-posted Lynda's announcement, and wrote: "So proud of my baby sister on her first book!"

Lynda and Jennifer have a close bond and the writer often accompanies her famous sister on the red carpet at events. They also have an older sister Leslie, who prefers to stay out of the limelight.

The three siblings grew up in the Bronx, New York, with parents David and Guadalupe Lopez. Jennifer often goes back to the Big Apple, where she has several properties, to spend time with her family.

