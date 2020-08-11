Jennifer Lopez supports sister Lynda following major announcement The Jenny from the Block hitmaker has two sisters – Lynda and Leslie

Jennifer Lopez has thrown her support behind her younger sister Lynda, whose debut novel, AOC, was released on Tuesday. The journalist took to Instagram to share her excitement, alongside a lengthy post which was liked by her famous sibling. The mother-of-one wrote: "I can't believe this book is a now thing out in the world... Sorry for one more shameless plug, but I am so excited that 'AOC: The Fearless Rise and Powerful Resonance of Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez' is being released today....

"I was thrilled to be able to bring together all the powerful voices of these women (and a couple of amazing men!) to speak about the themes that are important to so many communities. Thank you to each and every one of you. Thank you Elisabeth, Sarah, Martin, and everyone at #StMartinsPress! And just, thank you everyone for the amazing support."

MORE: Jennifer Lopez shares rare photo with sisters Leslie and Lynda to mark special occasion

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Jennifer Lopez and her family have a dance party in the basement

Lynda's followers were quick to congratulate her, with one writing: "Awesome, congrats Lynda," while another wrote: "I can't wait to read it! I'm so happy for you." A third added: "I need it now! Keep shining and inspiring."

The news of Lynda's book was first announced in June, and at the time, Jennifer shared her support once again by posting information about it on her own Instagram account, which boasts over 120 million followers.

Jennifer Lopez's sister Lynda shared a hard copy of her book

The Hustlers actress re-posted Lynda's announcement, and wrote: "So proud of my baby sister on her first book!"

READ: Mike Tindall gives rare insight into children's relationship with the Queen

Lynda and Jennifer have a close bond and the writer often accompanies her famous sister on the red carpet at events. They also have an older sister Leslie, who prefers to stay out of the limelight.

Jennifer is incredibly close with her younger sister

Jennifer previously opened up about her upbringing during a joint appearance with Lynda on BUILD in 2017. When asked whether they used to fight as children, Lynda replied: "Not me and her, but you know there's three of us right? When we were kids those two would beat up on me."

Alex Rodriguez's fiancée responded: "We did not beat up on you. We were all very close in age – don't imagine us on a child infant, it wasn't like that, she's a year and a half younger than me okay!"

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.