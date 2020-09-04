After taking a few weeks off from their presenting duties, Martin Lewis and his wife Lara Lewington have revealed they are back from their glorious summer staycation.

Returning to their social media accounts, BBC journalist Lara shared a series of new pictures from their trip to coastal town Bognor Regis in West Sussex.

"From Bognor Regis on a warm 2020 summer's evening," she wrote in the caption. "The place gets a bad rap, but look at it, and for me, it's filled with nostalgia and such happy memories."

Reflecting on her childhood, she added: "At 14, I started work in my dad's sweet shop on the pier (note the name - old pics, it's not been there for a long time). Conveniently, or maybe inevitably, I've never liked sweets."

Over the course of the pandemic, Lara's husband Martin has been on hand to offer viewers advice – particularly when it came down to personal finances and the latest deals. Last month, the money-saving expert confirmed he was stepping down from his role at Good Morning Britain after 17 years as he prepares to launch his new show in September.

The couple share one daughter together

Announcing he was back in the "office," Martin posted a snap of himself with the word, "hello," stuck on his forehead on Post-it notes. "I'm back. NOT SURE I'VE GOT THESE STICKERS THE RIGHT WAY ROUND," he said. "I've been back at work this week but am intimidated by the thought of coming back on social media so doing it slowly. Hope you're all good."

Fans were overjoyed to hear the news, with one writing: "Nice to have you back." Another remarked: "Welcome back, I really hope you’ve enjoyed your break and have recharged your batteries. We need you!"

