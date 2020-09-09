Goldie Hawn's children Oliver and Kate Hudson recall embarrassing memory with famous mum The First Wives Club actress is also mum to Wyatt Russell, who she shares with Kurt Russell

Having Goldie Hawn as a mum has many advantages, and the Hollywood star has shown on many occasions just how close she is to her three children.

But according to her two oldest children, Oliver and Kate Hudson, having such a famous relative can also cause several embarrassing moments too!

During an appearance on The Ellen Show in 2019, where Goldie and Kate were guest-hosting for the episode, Oliver popped by to discuss a particularly mortifying experience from their childhood.

He recalled: "We were at sleepaway camp and it was my duty in life to have nobody know who my parents were, I didn't want anyone to know my mom was Goldie Hawn.

Goldie Hawn's children recalled a hilarious embarrassing memory from their childhood

"I did the best that I could and nobody knew at camp. And we had this big hill that descended down into this dock, and the director of the camp was doing his morning announcement.

"And suddenly to the back of us this sea plane comes roaring down and lands. And everyone gets quiet, all 700 campers, and it pulls up to the dock. And out comes my mother.

"And she came out and said: 'I want to see my kids!'" "Nobody comes to see their kids at sleepaway camp," Kate added, as Goldie burst out laughing.

Goldie with her children and grandchildren

Goldie is also mum to Wyatt Russell, who she shares with partner Kurt Russell, who is also father to son Boston from his marriage to ex-wife Season Hubley.

As well as doting on her children, Goldie also has six children who she shares a close bond with. The proud grandmother was even present for each of their births.

The Hollywood star with her grandson Ryder

Kate is mum to children Ryder, 16, and Bingham, nine, while Oliver is dad to Wilder, 13, Bodhi, ten, and Rio, six.

The Hollywood actress adores nothing more than spending time with her grandchildren, and previously told Australian Women's Weekly: "A good family is the answer to happiness. I look at our kids and grandchildren and there's nothing in the world that could make me as proud as I am of all of them."

"Being a grandmother is amazing, I love it. It brings incredible joy. Family is so important," she added.

