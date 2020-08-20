Goldie Hawn delights fans with exciting news during lockdown The Hollywood star has been isolating in LA with Kurt Russell

Goldie Hawn has been sharing regular videos of herself meditating around the house during lockdown, and what's more, her fans are now invited to join in! On Wednesday, MindUp, the signature programme founded by The Goldie Hawn Foundation, announced registration for its new series of virtual mindfulness events. The official Instagram page shared information with its followers, and Goldie was one of the first to respond, writing: "Can't wait for tomorrow's session."

The star also re-posted the details of the first event on her own Instagram page. MindUp wrote: "Registration for our free virtual event series is now open! ⁣We're looking forward to tomorrow's virtual event The Power of Breath for Stress Reduction and Well-being featuring @goldiehawn and renowned breathing coach @ed_harrold.

"To register for this event and our entire series, please register at the link in our bio. If you register, you do not have to watch the event live as you will receive the on-demand link following the event.⁣"

Goldie Hawn's mindfulness classes are starting up again

MindUp started in 2003 and works to "help children develop the mental fitness necessary to thrive in school and throughout their lives". Goldie assigned the Laughing Challenge during lockdown with MindUp, and shared several videos of herself laughing at home.

In one sweet video, she was seen sitting in the living room sharing details of the challenge, trying not to laugh as Kurt Russell tickled her with a feather duster.

"Stop it, honey, come on," she told her partner through the giggles.

Goldie and Kurt Russell have been enjoying their time together in lockdown

Alongside the footage, she wrote: "Ok guys, no joke, laughter is the best medicine! It’s the perfect way to decrease stress and improve your mood in just a few seconds. So please join me for this challenge and share a video of yourself laughing (you can do it with your kids, your family or even your pets!).

"Don’t forget to tag me and post your videos with the hashtag #laughingchallenge. I will repost my favourite videos of the challenge. I’m counting on you."

Goldie has been making her family laugh during lockdown too. Most recently, the mother-of-three shared a fun video of herself dancing in the kitchen with Kurt and his son Boston, as she washed the dishes.

