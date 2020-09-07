Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez get fans talking with latest family photo J-Lo and A-Rod have been spending the past few weeks at their home in the Hamptons

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez are couple goals! The celebrity couple shared the most incredible photos on Monday to mark Labor Day, which illustrated their family's close bond.

In snapshots posted on J-Lo's Instagram account, the celebrity couple posed outside in the garden, dressed in white, as their children balanced on branches of a tree behind them.

Alongside the image, the Hustlers actress wrote: "Wishing everyone Peace and Love. Happy Labor Day!" Fans were quick to comment on the beautiful photo, with one writing: "Family goals! Happy Labor Day," while another wrote: "This is so beautiful!" A third added: "Omg, you all look awesome!"

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez with their children on Labor Day

Alex shared a similar image on his own Instagram account, writing alongside it: "Tree cheers! Wishing everyone a happy and healthy Labor Day, from our family to yours. I'm excited to be working the Cardinals-Cubs game at 4 p.m. ET today on @espn. I love holiday! How are you celebrating the holiday?"

Jennifer and Alex are both parents to two children. The award-winning singer shares twins Emme and Max, twelve, with ex-husband Marc Anthony, and the sportsman is dad to daughters Natasha, 15, and Ella, 12, who he shares with ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis.

The celebrity couple wore co-ordinating white outfits in the stunning snapshots

It is believed that Jennifer and Alex are still staying at their home in the Hamptons, where they have been for the past few weeks.

The couple spent the majority of the lockdown in Miami, but flew over to their New York home in July, where they have been enjoying spending quality time with Jennifer's family.

The star's sister Lynda Lopez recently shared a cute photo of Emme and Max at the beach with her daughter Lucy, while Jennifer shared footage of the entire family playing a game of baseball in the garden on 4 July.

Jennifer and Alex's children get on incredibly well

A-Rod and Jennifer's children all get on incredibly well, and the celebrity couple have previously spoken out about their kid's close relationship.

Talking to People, the Selena actress said: "Kids are so beautiful and open to love and new friends. I was so loving to his kids and he was so loving and accepting of mine, and they embraced each other right away. [It was] 'I get a new bonus brother and sisters to hang out with all the time and it's nice."

Alex added: "Our kids have become best friends and that keeps us both grounded and appreciative. We couldn't have asked for anything better than the four of them getting along as they do."

