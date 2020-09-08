Goldie Hawn tears up in new video from inside her family home The Hollywood star isolated with Kurt Russell throughout the coronavirus pandemic

Goldie Hawn is a doting mum to three children, and the Hollywood actress has an incredibly close relationship with them.

The Overboard actress made sure her fans on social media knew just how special her bond was with her firstborn, Oliver Hudson, on Monday, as she serenaded him on his birthday.

VIDEO: Goldie Hawn gets emotional as she wishes son Oliver a happy birthday

The doting mum sang Johnny Cash's You Are My Sunshine as she sat inside her living room at her family home in LA.

Goldie was even overcome with emotion at one point and wiped away a tear before completing the song, in footage shared on her Instagram page.

In the caption, the First Wives Club actress wrote: "To my first born @theoliverhudson ⁣ ... and what a day it was.⁣ I Love you so."

Goldie Hawn has an incredibly close bond with son Oliver Hudson

Goldie shares Oliver and daughter Kate Hudson with ex-husband Bill Hudson. The actress went on to welcome son Wyatt with long-term partner Kurt Russell, who is also father to son Boston from his marriage to ex-wife Season Hubley.

Kate also shared a sweet tribute to her older brother on his birthday, posting a picture of her brother dressed in a patterned suit, alongside the words: "Mom's sunshine @goldiehawn. Happy Birthday to this nutcase! Love him tons @theoliverhudson."

Oliver gave daughter Rio the middle name Laura after Goldie's mum

Kate and her brother recently revealed that they both thought that Oliver was Goldie's favourite child after they took part in a quick-fire round on Watch What Happened Live with Andy Cohen. The host asked them who they thought the favourite child was, which saw them both promptly point at Oliver.

Growing up, Kate and Oliver both tried to blend in with the rest of their peers and didn't like people to know that their mum was a famous actress.

During an appearance on The Ellen Show in 2019, where Goldie and Kate were guest co-hosting for the episode, Oliver popped by to discuss an embarrassing story from their childhood.

He recalled: "We were at sleepaway camp and it was my duty in life to have nobody know who my parents were, I didn't want anyone to know my mom was Goldie Hawn.

Goldie with her children and grandchildren

"I did the best that I could and nobody knew at camp. And we had this big hill that descended down into this dock, and the director of the camp was doing his morning announcement.

"And suddenly to the back of us this sea plane comes roaring down and lands. And everyone gets quiet, all 700 campers, and it pulls up to the dock. And out comes my mother.

"And she came out and said: 'I want to see my kids!'" "Nobody comes to see their kids at sleepaway camp," Kate added, as Goldie burst out laughing.

