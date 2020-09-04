Goldie Hawn opens up about her close bond with her six grandchildren The Overboard actress is mum to Oliver and Kate Hudson and Wyatt Russell

Goldie Hawn is a doting mum to three children, as well as a grandmother to six. The Overboard actress is incredibly proud of her family, and has an extra-special bond with her grandchildren, as she was present for all of their births.

Chatting on The Jonathan Ross Show in 2014 following the arrival of her then youngest grandchild, Rio Hudson, Goldie told the chat show host: "I was there for all the grandchildren's birth."

On Rio, she added: "She's beautiful. She's Rio, but my mother's name was Lara, so she's named Rio Lara after her."

Several years later following the arrival of Goldie's youngest grandchild, Kate Hudson's daughter Rani Rose, the First Wives Club star opened up about being in the delivery room with her daughter while co-hosting The Ellen Show with her.

Goldie Hawn is a doting grandmother to six grandchildren

Reflecting on the experience, Kate said: "When I had Rani you were in the room again. We had a different experience."

Goldie replied: "Yes, I had to ask your permission this time as last time it happened I ate too many Doritos in front of you, bought you a Lotus which is the worst thing to ask a pregnant woman, and you asked me to please put down my pizza.

"Then when I had whatever, you leaned over and said 'Mum, shut up!' while you were going through one of your major contractions."

Goldie with oldest grandchild Ryder

She continued: "So this time I was careful, and I asked: 'Would it be okay? Do you want me in the room?' So I did ask permission, see I am a really fair mum."

Kate is also mum to children Ryder, 16, and Bingham, nine, while Oliver Hudson is dad to Wilder, 13, Bodhi, ten, and Rio, six.

The Hollywood star is incredibly close to her family

The actress shares her two oldest children with ex-husband Bill Hudson, and is also mum to Wyatt Russell, who she shares with long-term partner Kurt Russell. The actor is also dad to Boston Russell from his previous marriage to Season Hubley.

The Hollywood actress adores nothing more than spending time with her grandchildren, and previously told Australian Women's Weekly: "A good family is the answer to happiness. I look at our kids and grandchildren and there's nothing in the world that could make me as proud as I am of all of them."

"Being a grandmother is amazing, I love it. It brings incredible joy. Family is so important," she added.

