Kate Garraway reveals she's writing a self-help book about husband Derek's health battle The Good Morning Britain host's husband has been in hospital since March

Kate Garraway has shared details of an exciting project she has been working on over the past few months – and how it has helped her to handle her husband Derek Draper's health struggles.

The Good Morning Britain star revealed she is in the process of writing a self-help book, and it will detail things she has learned while Derek has been hospitalised after contracting coronavirus in March.

The mum-of-two said she had already started writing Good Morning Life: How To Wake Up Every Day And Smile before Derek fell ill, but she is now reworking it to include her family's experiences during his time in intensive care, and the subsequent ongoing health problems Derek faces.

WATCH: Kate Garraway reveals she's writing a self-help book

Joining a debate on the importance of self-help books after Adele championed Glennon Doyle's book, Untamed: Stop Pleasing, Start Living, Kate said: "I am going to declare that just before Derek got sick I started writing a book, I got a publishing deal, based on well-being and all the things I've learned."

The 53-year-old continued: "It was going to be called Good Morning Life: How To Wake Up Every Day And Smile, it's still going ahead, I'm still writing it, but I'm going to include obviously different insight that has happened to me along the way."

She added: "I find that there are books that are very helpful."

Kate Garraway revealed she is writing a self-help book while her husband Derek is in hospital

It has been a particularly challenging week for Kate and her family, as it was Derek's birthday on Saturday, which they were unable to celebrate with him in person as he is still in hospital. Speaking about how they marked the occasion during a chat with Adil Ray, Kate said: "I did a flip-flop with Charlotte [Hawkins], didn't I.

"Mix things up a little bit! It was Derek's birthday on Saturday as well, which was obviously a challenging one under the circumstances. We managed to FaceTime him and sing 'Happy Birthday', and we had a cake, which we had on FaceTime."

"That must be quite difficult for the kids," her colleague Adil remarked. "It's very challenging," Kate replied. "They're doing brilliantly with it though and we did it with Derek's family, as well, we managed to technically hook up, and sing 'Happy Birthday' and just hope the love seeps through really."

