Kate Garraway has announced she is taking a break from her presenting duties on Good Morning Britain. The presenter, who has been appearing on the show each week during the summer break, explained she will not be on the show next week to focus on her family.

Kate, 53, explained that she's taking time away to help her son, William, prepare for secondary school and to help more with Derek, her husband, who has been in hospital battling with coronavirus over recent months. The GMB presenter also thanked viewers for their support.

The broadcaster explained: "I'm not actually here next week, I'm taking a break to help Billy prepare for starting secondary school." Kate then went on to thank her supporters for being "so amazing" when she "came back in such challenging times."

Meanwhile, Kate announced some other news yesterday – she's in the process of writing a self-help book, which will detail things she's learned while Derek has been hospitalised since March. Kate explained she had already started writing Good Morning Life: How To Wake Up Every Day And Smile before Derek fell ill, but she is now reworking it to include her family's experiences during his time in intensive care, and the subsequent ongoing health problems Derek faces.

Kate said: "I am going to declare that just before Derek got sick I started writing a book, I got a publishing deal, based on well-being and all the things I've learned. It was going to be called Good Morning Life: How To Wake Up Every Day And Smile, it's still going ahead, I'm still writing it, but I'm going to include obviously different insight that has happened to me along the way." She added: "I find that there are books that are very helpful."

