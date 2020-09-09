The emotional story behind Nadia Sawalha's body confidence lingerie photos The Loose Women star said she has to 'fake it to make it'

Nadia Sawalha is regularly praised for her body positivity on social media, but how does the Loose Women star really feel about her figure?

In an interview with HELLO!, she admitted both herself and husband Mark Adderley have "very warped ideas of how we look". From recreating Madonna's photos to posing in her underwear and skinny dipping in the pool, many fans could be fooled into thinking the 55-year-old oozes confidence.

The Loose Women star often shares candid photos on Instagram

In fact, she confessed: "Every single day I have to work on it." Nadia continued: "People say to me: 'I wish I had your confidence', and I always answer them: 'I haven't got my confidence!' Sometimes I have to really fake it to make it. I just say: 'Today I feel amazing' and I don't."

After asking Mark his opinion on his wife's body confidence photos, the TV producer had the sweetest reaction – and it even made Nadia emotional!

"I'm incredibly proud of the way Nadia with her huge gallows sense of humour goes about this," Mark explained to HELLO!. "I think it's an extension of who she is – she's very funny, she's very witty, she's very self-deprecating. But I hate these terms like 'brave'. She is what she is, it makes her a more powerful woman and I think she's a fabulous role model."

Nadia responded: "Aww, you're going to make me cry!" The pair share daughters Maddie and Kiki-Bee, but the TV star revealed they don't share their dad's opinion when it comes to Nadia's candid photos.

"The girls will go: 'Oh my god, it's so embarrassing! Oh mum, I can't believe you did that thing with your stomach.' And they're mortified," Nadia joked, before sharing a sweet hack to encourage self-confidence in her daughters.

Speaking of the reaction she gets from her followers after showing off her curves, the doting mum explained: "Every time I post something I'll get a thousand messages and I read every single one. I copy and paste them and just send them here and there to the girls, and say: 'You don't have to answer me but I just want you to read this.' I want to play a part in changing the narrative."

