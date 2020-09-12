Rochelle Humes and Marvin Humes celebrate exciting news The This Morning star had a fun Friday

Rochelle and Marvin Humes enjoyed their first date night since March on Friday!

The famous mum took to Instagram ahead of their lush evening at Amazonico London, posting a photo of her gorgeous white and blue jumpsuit.

"First date night since March," Rochelle wrote as she posed up a storm in her beautiful bathroom.

The doting parents should get as many date nights in as they can over the coming weeks, as they're set to welcome their third child – a little boy – very soon.

Rochelle looked gorgeous for the occasion

Of course, Rochelle and Marvin are also spending as much time as possible with their two daughters, Alaia-Mai and Valentina, before their little brother comes along.

Speaking last month, the former singer told her followers: "With just over 8 weeks until we meet our new addition...I’ve been soaking up as much time as I can with these 2. How lucky are we @marvinhumes #ours."

Rochelle also posted a heart-melting photo of her two daughters wearing matching pyjamas.

We've also been treated to a hint at what her son might be called!

The Humes will soon be a family of five!

Taking part in a fan Q&A in August, the 31-year-old was asked: "Baby boy's name?"

In response, she said: "I don't know if it's just me but I find boy's names so much harder than girls names. We have one that we love, that's it!"

Rochelle also revealed there has been one particular boy's name that has remained a favourite among the couple for several years.

Speaking of her youngest daughter Valentina, now three, Rochelle continued: "It was a backup for Valle because we didn't know if Valle was a boy or a girl so we just have one option, that's it."

The mum-of-two didn't divulge the exact moniker, so fans will have to wait until October when her son is born.

